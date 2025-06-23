OUT N BAD AND DJ KYE TAKE OVER TIMES SQUARE WITH LIVE PERFORMANCE: Celebrating Identity And Music In The Heart Of NYC

Shot by: Jpeg Zen

DJ Kye Creates Space, Sound, and Safety for the Queer Caribbean Diaspora in the City That Never Sleeps

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the evening of June 17, 2025, Times Square pulsed with the sounds of Caribbean pride and queer joy as Out N Bad and DJ Kye delivered a groundbreaking cultural moment in the heart of Manhattan. The event brought together music lovers, creatives, and community leaders to celebrate Queer Caribbean identity on one of the world's most iconic stages Time Square.

Headlined by the electrifying DJ DebbieSoca, the night featured unforgettable live performances from the Vibez Team, including Emo4short, Afrocentric Keyy, Noelle, and multi-hyphenate host Xavier Walker.

At the core of this event was DJ Kye, whose ongoing mission to create affirming, inclusive spaces for the Queer Caribbean community came alive in spectacular form. With Out N Bad quickly becoming a staple in New York City's nightlife scene, DJ Kye has proven that representation isn't just needed-it's powerful, magnetic, and necessary.

Xavier Walker, who has hosted several Out N Bad events, brought his signature presence and energy to the stage, amplifying the voices of Caribbean creatives and bridging the world of fashion, music, and identity in one seamless flow.

“This night was about joy, visibility, and reclaiming space,” said Xavier after the show.“We showed up in Times Square not just to party, but to be seen and celebrated as our full selves.”

The June 17th takeover marked a pivotal moment for Out N Bad, solidifying its role as more than just a party series-it's a cultural movement for the Queer Caribbean diaspora. From dancehall and afrobeats to unfiltered self-expression, the event was a celebration of identity, resilience, and community.

