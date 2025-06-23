Actor & Advocate Blake Cooper Griffin Inks Deal With Award-Winning Koehler Books For Debut Memoir On Reinvention

Portrait by Matt Kallish

The Story of You: A Life Rewritten blends storytelling and strategy-tracing a journey through hidden identity, public success, and reclaiming authorship.

- Blake Cooper GriffinLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Actor, advocate, and entrepreneur Blake Cooper Griffin has signed with award-winning publisher Koehler Books for the release of his nonfiction debut, 'The Story of You: A Life Rewritten.' The book is set to publish in February 2026 in hardcover, softcover, and ebook editions.'The Story of You' charts Griffin's journey from growing up in the South-including enduring conversion therapy as a teenager-through a Hollywood screen career and high-profile political advocacy, and into a new era of authorship. It explores the emotional cost of hiding, the weight of grief, and the reclamation of voice on both personal and public levels.Blending emotionally rich storytelling with practical tools for reinvention, 'The Story of You: A Life Rewritten' is part memoir, part guidebook-anchored in Griffin's own experience navigating transformation in the public eye while facing profound personal challenges. Designed for readers in moments of uncertainty or transition, the book offers a new framework for rewriting limiting narratives and reclaiming authorship of one's life.“This project is extremely personal to me,” says Griffin.“We all go through moments where the old version of our life no longer fits-but we don't yet see what's next. This book is about learning to live in that in-between space, and finding your way forward with honesty, resilience, and authorship.”Known for his emotionally layered screen performances, Griffin has built a career across genres-from thrillers and dramas to biopics and comedies. Recent credits include HBO's Winning Time, Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Lionsgate's Scrambled. Off-screen, he is an educational advocate and entrepreneur, and has served as a national surrogate for three U.S. presidential campaigns, speaking nationwide on civic engagement, identity, and the power of personal story.“From being bullied in the school hallways of South Carolina, to navigating family reconciliation, to facing early career pressure to suppress my identity, I've learned that transformation isn't about waiting for clarity-we have to build it,” says Griffin.“I've experienced success in public and unraveling in private. This book doesn't try to fix people. It's built to help readers move, choose, and reclaim authorship-even when the path ahead is uncertain.”Conversations the Book Invites- Hollywood and Hidden Identity:What it took for Griffin to build a screen career while navigating private grief, identity pressure, and the unspoken rules of the industry.- From Political Stages to Personal Truths:How Griffin's work as a national surrogate on three U.S. presidential campaigns shaped his views on courage, reinvention, and speaking when it's risky.- When Survival Isn't Enough:Why Griffin believes survival is just the beginning-and how this memoir teaches readers to go from endurance to authorship.- The Middle of the Story:A rare exploration of life's in-between moments-when the old version no longer fits, and the new one hasn't arrived yet.- Reframing Trauma through Story:Griffin shares how writing this book didn't heal his trauma-but it changed his relationship to it. The process became less about resolution and more about reclaiming authorship, clarity, and the ability to move forward with intention.This marks Griffin's first published work-and the start of an expansive new chapter as an author, speaker, and storyteller.Cover reveal, pre-order details, and media appearances to be announced in the coming months.Downloadable Media for Blake Cooper GriffinContact: Allyson Cristofaro ...Cc: Lance MacDonald ...Instagram: @blakecoopergriffin

