AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Draw To Take Place On Thursday
A total of 31 teams have confirmed their participation in the 11th Qualifiers, which will take place between September 20 to 24. The draw will divide them into eight groups - seven groups of four and one group of three - with each to be played in a centralised league format.
India, ranked 135, will be in Pot 4 alongside Hong Kong, China (118), Brunei Darussalam (119), Palestine (121), Cambodia (125), Bangladesh (unranked) and Pakistan (unranked).
Staging the Continental showpiece for a second time following their first in 2002, Indonesia have qualified automatically and will be joined by 15 sides - the eight group winners and the seven best-ranked runners-up from the Qualifiers - at the 18th edition of the Finals, which is scheduled to commence next January.
Bangladesh and Pakistan are set to make their Qualifiers debuts while the quartet of Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan will aim to maintain their record of appearing at every edition to date.
For the first time, the seeding for the draw will be based on the latest FIFA Futsal Men's World Ranking. The cast will be split into four pots, along with an additional Hosts Pot. The pot allocations, based on the FIFA rankings as of April 4 indicated in brackets, are as follows:
Pot 1: Islamic Republic of Iran (5), Thailand (11), Japan (13), Uzbekistan (23), Vietnam (31), Afghanistan (33), Kuwait (40), Iraq (41)
Pot 2: Tajikistan (44), Kyrgyz Republic (48), Saudi Arabia (50), Australia (52), Lebanon (53), Myanmar (56), Korea Republic (70), Malaysia (76)
Pot 3: China PR (79), Chinese Taipei (82), Bahrain (83), United Arab Emirates (97), Maldives (106), Timor-Leste (109), Mongolia (112), Macau (115)
Pot 4: Hong Kong, China (118), Brunei Darussalam (119), Palestine (121), Cambodia (125), India (135), Bangladesh (unranked), Pakistan (unranked)
Hosts Pot: Thailand (11; Seeding: 1), Kuwait (40; 1), Tajikistan (44; 2), Kyrgyz Republic (48; 2), Saudi Arabia (50; 2), Myanmar (56; 2), Malaysia (76; 2), China PR (79; 3)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment