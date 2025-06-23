Bookminders Featured On National Television Series 'Empowered Hosted By Meg Ryan'

Empowered spotlights Bookminders' role in solving the accounting talent gap with trusted, high-quality financial services.

- Jessica Minkus, Bookminders CEOPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bookminders is proud to be featured on the nationally broadcast television series Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan , in a segment spotlighting how outsourced accounting services enable businesses and nonprofits to maintain strong financial operations despite the growing talent shortage across the accounting industry. The episode showcases Bookminders' innovative model and deep expertise, reflecting its commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective financial services.Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan, is an educational television series that explores impactful stories and innovations across a wide range of industries. Produced by a seasoned team and distributed on major networks, the show highlights critical topics that shape the way we live and work. Each segment is designed to inform, inspire, and illuminate emerging trends and meaningful solutions.Exclusively airing on network television on CNN, CNN Headline News, CNBC, MSNBC, Bloomberg, The History Channel, The Learning Channel, Discovery, and FOX Business, the Bookminders segment recognizes the company as a trusted leader in outsourced accounting. The episode and promotional commercials will air across major networks throughout June.Bookminders staff enjoyed a private virtual watch party on June 20th, where they were treated to an early viewing of the segment and celebrated this exciting milestone together.“Being featured on Empowered is a unique opportunity to shine a national spotlight on the transformative power of outsourced accounting,” said Jessica Minkus, CEO of Bookminders.“Our model is built to optimally support employees, partners, and clients, ensuring nonprofits and businesses can access the financial expertise they need without compromise.”Founded in 1991, Bookminders has set an industry standard by combining flexible, remote-first work opportunities for accountants with specialized accounting solutions for mission-driven organizations, governmental entities, and businesses. This national exposure affirms the company's role in shaping the future of accounting by prioritizing innovation, access, and operational excellence.Visit bookminders/empowered to learn more and discover the benefits of outsourced accounting.

Jennifer Whitmore

Bookminders

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.