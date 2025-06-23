403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Iran’s Fordo Nuclear Site
(MENAFN) Israel carried out new airstrikes targeting the Fordo nuclear facility located south of Tehran on Monday, according to Iranian media reports.
A representative from the Qom Province Crisis Management Headquarters stated, “Moments ago the aggressor enemy attacked the Fordo nuclear site again.”
An Iranian news agency corroborated the attack but did not disclose any information regarding the extent of the damage inflicted.
This assault followed a U.S. bombing campaign just one day prior, which struck nuclear installations at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
Since June 13, Israeli and Iranian forces have been locked in an aerial confrontation, initiated by a surprise offensive from Tel Aviv targeting multiple Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile strikes.
Israeli officials report that Iranian missile attacks have resulted in at least 25 fatalities and hundreds of injuries on their side.
Conversely, the Iranian Health Ministry states that the Israeli bombardments have caused at least 430 deaths and left over 3,500 wounded within Iran.
A representative from the Qom Province Crisis Management Headquarters stated, “Moments ago the aggressor enemy attacked the Fordo nuclear site again.”
An Iranian news agency corroborated the attack but did not disclose any information regarding the extent of the damage inflicted.
This assault followed a U.S. bombing campaign just one day prior, which struck nuclear installations at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
Since June 13, Israeli and Iranian forces have been locked in an aerial confrontation, initiated by a surprise offensive from Tel Aviv targeting multiple Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile strikes.
Israeli officials report that Iranian missile attacks have resulted in at least 25 fatalities and hundreds of injuries on their side.
Conversely, the Iranian Health Ministry states that the Israeli bombardments have caused at least 430 deaths and left over 3,500 wounded within Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment