Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Launches Fresh Airstrikes on Iran’s Fordo Nuclear Site

2025-06-23 07:26:47
(MENAFN) Israel carried out new airstrikes targeting the Fordo nuclear facility located south of Tehran on Monday, according to Iranian media reports.

A representative from the Qom Province Crisis Management Headquarters stated, “Moments ago the aggressor enemy attacked the Fordo nuclear site again.”

An Iranian news agency corroborated the attack but did not disclose any information regarding the extent of the damage inflicted.

This assault followed a U.S. bombing campaign just one day prior, which struck nuclear installations at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Since June 13, Israeli and Iranian forces have been locked in an aerial confrontation, initiated by a surprise offensive from Tel Aviv targeting multiple Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile strikes.

Israeli officials report that Iranian missile attacks have resulted in at least 25 fatalities and hundreds of injuries on their side.

Conversely, the Iranian Health Ministry states that the Israeli bombardments have caused at least 430 deaths and left over 3,500 wounded within Iran.

