Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Avalo Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-06-23 07:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

HCW Annual Inflammation & Immunology Virtual Conference
Fireside Chat
June 30, 2025, at 11:00 am ET

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2025
1x1s
July 29-30, 2025

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under "News / Events" in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at . The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Avalo's lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β mAb, targeting inflammatory diseases. For more information about Avalo, please visit .

About AVTX-009

AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a central driver in the inflammatory process. Overproduction or dysregulation of IL-1β is implicated in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IL-1β is a major, validated target for therapeutic intervention. There is evidence that inhibition of IL-1β could be effective in hidradenitis suppurativa and a variety of inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.

For media and investor inquiries
Christopher Sullivan, CFO
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.
...
410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors
Lauren Glaser
...


