Calcium Nitrate Market Is Projected Growth USD 26.79 Billion By 2035 At A 4.9% CAGR Fact.MR Report

Calcium Nitrate Market

Calcium nitrate market set for strong growth driven by precision farming, wastewater treatment advancements, and rising construction activity.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global calcium nitrate market is valued at USD 14.81 billion in 2025. According to Fact analysis, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, reaching USD 26.79 billion by 2035. This growth is primarily driven by increasing adoption in precision farming, advancements in wastewater treatment, and rising demand for construction materials as of 2024.In 2024, the market saw significant developments across multiple sectors. The agricultural sector experienced a notable rise in the use of controlled-release fertilizers, particularly in precision agriculture, aimed at optimizing nutrient delivery and minimizing environmental impact. In the industrial sector, advancements in wastewater treatment technologies boosted the demand for calcium nitrate, which plays a crucial role in mitigating water pollution and enhancing treatment efficiency.Meanwhile, the construction industry witnessed steady growth fueled by urbanization and infrastructure development, driving the demand for high-performance building materials, including concrete additives where calcium nitrate is increasingly utilized.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global calcium nitrate market is valued at USD 14.81 billion in 2025.It is projected to reach USD 26.79 billion by 2035.The market is growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Calcium Nitrate Market:Key companies include Yara International ASA, GFS Chemicals, San Corporation, Uralchem, Sasol Ltd., Wenton Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., Agrium Inc., Sterling Chemicals, Jiaocheng Sanxi Chemical Co. Ltd., Haifa Group, ADOB, Nutrien Ltd., and SQM S.A.Significant Market Expansion:The market is valued at USD 14.81 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 26.79 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.Agriculture Sector Bolsters Demand:The rising adoption of precision farming and controlled-release fertilizers is enhancing nutrient efficiency and supporting global sustainability efforts.Industrial Innovations Strengthen Demand:Advanced wastewater treatment technologies are boosting the demand for calcium nitrate due to its effectiveness in reducing water pollution.Construction and Urbanization Accelerate Growth:Rapid urbanization and expanding infrastructure projects are increasing the use of calcium nitrate as a high-performance additive in concrete to improve durability and strength.Sustainability and Regulatory Environment:Growth faces challenges from fluctuating raw material prices - particularly ammonia and limestone - alongside tightening regulations aimed at minimizing chemical fertilizer impact on ecosystems.Technological Advancements Fuel Opportunities:Innovations in low-emission fertilizer production processes are creating cost-effective, environmentally friendly solutions, supporting growth across multiple end-use industries including agriculture, explosives, and chemical stabilization.Efficient Production Methods Gain Ground:The ammonium nitrate with calcium hydroxide production process is gaining preference due to its superior purity, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.Versatile Product Forms and Applications:Calcium nitrate is offered in liquid, melt, and crystal forms, with the liquid segment expected to witness strong growth driven by its suitability for fertigation and modern irrigation systems.Key application areas include fertilizers, wastewater treatment, concrete admixtures, explosives, and refrigerants.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global canola oil market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The calcium nitrate market is segmented based on application, product type, process, and region. By application, it includes fertilizers, wastewater treatment, concrete, explosives, refrigerants, and other applications.Based on product type, the market is categorized into liquid, melt, and crystals. In terms of process, production methods include limestone with nitric acid, phosphate rock with nitric acid, and ammonium nitrate with calcium hydroxide. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Revenue from the global calcium market is estimated to reach US$ 34.1 billion in 2024. The market is analyzed to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% to reach US$ 59.26 billion by the end of 2034.Based on the analysis by Fact, the global calcium carbonate market size is estimated to reach US$ 27.54 billion in 2024 and further rise at 6.4% CAGR to climb to US$ 51.21 billion by the end of 2034.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 