Port Orange: A Hidden Outdoor Escape In Central Florida

MENAFN - GetNews) Visitors to the New Smyrna Beach Area who are seeking a place to explore that's close to everything, yet away from the hubbub, should look no further than Port Orange. Just minutes from the area's big attractions, the town is also home to many natural spaces, dining options, and family-friendly activities that are sure to keep everyone happy.

A Home Away from Home

Visitors to Port Orange will find a variety of lodging options. The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson features an outdoor pool, a spa tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. And for guests traveling with their four-footed companions, pets are welcome at this hotel. The complimentary breakfast includes the hotel chain's famous waffles. Also in Port Orange is the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, with its nicely appointed rooms, indoor pool, and free continental breakfast.







For travelers looking for more rustic accommodations, the town is home to several campgrounds. Nova Family Campground sits on 20 acres, close to the city center, yet is worlds away from city life. Campers will find tent sites, fully serviced RV sites, and furnished cabins here. Another option is Daytona's Endless Summer Campground, which also offers full hook-ups for RVs, an outdoor pool and playground, and basic tent sites, as well as cabins and lodges for a complete glamping experience.

A Taste of Port Orange: Where to Eat and Drink

Dining options in Port Orange run from quick snacks to casual pub grub to fine dining. For a bit of nourishment on the go, Taqueria Juanita serves up delicious tamales, tacos, burritos, and other Mexican fare. Nestled in the dunes between the ocean and the Halifax River, Dunes Brewing pours house-brewed beers and offers bar snacks, perfect for relaxing after a day exploring Port Orange.

Diners can build their own bowls to order at Filo, depending on whether they're craving a hearty dish with rice, steak, and veggies or just a light meal of salad with falafel. Make sure to save room for one of their Mediterranean desserts! Mulligan's Grille is a family-friendly sports bar, with games for all ages and a wide-ranging food and drinks menu.







Shopping, Entertainment, and Local Markets

Shoppers and outdoor enthusiasts will both find plenty to do and see in Port Orange. For those seeking clothing and home goods, entertainment, and dining, the Pavilion at Port Orange is the spot. Visitors can catch the latest Hollywood blockbusters at the 14-screen Regal Cinemas, take a break with a stroll along the walking trail, or stop by the covered play area. Every Saturday, the Port Orange Farmers Market brings fresh produce, crafts, prepared foods, and live entertainment to the Pavilion.







Explore the Outdoors: Parks, Gardens, and Trails

Those itching to get outdoors and enjoy the area's famous sunshine will find several parks in town. The 23-acre Spruce Creek Park is crisscrossed by several miles of natural trails, which are open to walking and biking. Visitors can also stroll along the 536-foot boardwalk and the 15-foot observation tower, which provides views across the marshes. The park also features picnic facilities, a playground, and a canoe launch for those who want to explore by water.







Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens offers 10 acres of lush botanical gardens and historic ruins to explore. Once a 19th-century sugar plantation, the site has evolved over time-from a working mill destroyed during the Second Seminole War to an amusement park, and now a peaceful garden maintained by the Botanical Gardens of Volusia. Visitors can stroll through themed gardens, including a children's garden, spot life-sized dinosaur sculptures, and discover unique features like a sundial and a Florida-shaped herb garden.

Riverwalk Park is another great spot for all ages. The park is split into two sections: the north end includes a paddling launch, boardwalk, fishing piers, and paddle rentals at the concession stand. On the south side, a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilions, and event stage offer plenty of space to play and relax. A scenic quarter-mile path connects both areas, featuring a QR Fit Trail with rotating full-body exercises for every fitness level. The park is also host to numerous community events throughout the year, such as Spring Brew & Food Fest and Shop-A-Palooza Craft & Vendor show.







Port Orange is the perfect location for a family getaway. It's close to all the attractions in the New Smyrna Beach Area, yet still maintains a tranquil, natural environment in which to get away from it all.

For more information:

Please visit VisitNSBfl

Follow Facebook/VisitNewSmyrnaBeach or @visitnewsmyrnabeach on Instagram for the latest news.