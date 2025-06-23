Focusing On Environmental Value: Acaspresso Earns Eco-Friendly Climate Certification

MENAFN - GetNews) Acaspresso, a Chinese brand committed to innovation, user-friendly design, and superior quality, has built a strong presence in the coffee machine and home appliance sectors. The brand is backed by a manufacturing facility that is part of a publicly listed domestic group with over 30 years of industry experience.

This parent group has established a distinct competitive edge through its strengths in product innovation, intelligent manufacturing, and industrial design. From the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to the development of smart production systems, the group demonstrates a high level of expertise that leads the industry. These capabilities provide a solid foundation for Acaspresso to consistently deliver high-quality products.

Acaspresso's Brand Slogan: "Creative Imagination – Unleash the Power of Innovation, Enter the Realm of Extraordinary."

Acaspresso has remained committed to its core environmental values. This year, by rigorously implementing low-carbon and emission-reduction standards across its entire value chain-from raw material sourcing to production and packaging-the brand has been awarded the ClimatePartner Climate-Friendly Certification.

This prestigious certification not only affirms Acaspresso's efforts in advancing sustainability, but also positions the brand as a new benchmark in driving environmental innovation within the coffee industry. It reflects the company's forward-looking strategy of deeply integrating business growth with environmental responsibility.

The Acaspresso coffee machine series-such as the popular AC21S model-features a stainless steel body made from materials that strictly comply with the U.S. FDA's GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) standards. According to report number WTA24F12284430T, the material meets the requirements of multiple FDA tests, including FDA CPG 7117.05.

This stainless steel not only meets food-grade safety standards but is also recyclable and demonstrates low lead and cadmium leaching levels. By prioritizing both safety and sustainability throughout the entire product lifecycle, the AC21S exemplifies Acaspresso's commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing-delivering safe user experiences while maintaining an eco-friendly footprint.

Discover the Key Advantages of the AC21S

1. Integrated Grinding, Dosing, Distribution, and Tamping

The AC21S features a fully automated system that seamlessly integrates grinding, precise dosing, even distribution, and tamping. Simply insert the portafilter and the machine automatically begins grinding; once removed, a perfectly tamped and level coffee puck is ready for extraction.

Each grind cycle maintains exceptional accuracy, with a dosing variance strictly controlled within 0.1 to 0.5 grams-eliminating the need for manual tamping and significantly streamlining the workflow.

2. OPV Pressure Regulation for Rich, Golden Crema Extraction

Equipped with an OPV (Over Pressure Valve) system, the AC21S intelligently regulates and maintains optimal brewing pressure in real time. This feature effectively prevents over- or under-extraction caused by pressure fluctuations, ensuring consistent espresso quality.

While the machine is powered by a 15-bar pressure pump, it precisely controls and stabilizes the extraction pressure at the ideal 9-bar level-delivering rich, golden crema with every shot.

3. Smart Touch Panel & Adjustable Brewing Parameters

The AC21S features an intuitive smart touch panel that allows users to customize key brewing parameters such as water temperature, extraction volume, and steam output. With memory storage functionality, users can save and recall personalized settings at the touch of a button-making it easy to switch preferences and create a customized home coffee station.

The grinder offers 35 adjustable grind levels, catering to the needs of various roast profiles and bean types. The fully adjustable brewing system ensures optimal flavor extraction from different coffee beans, delivering a professional-grade coffee experience tailored to enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

4. Cold Brew Function

The cold brew feature uses a low-temperature, slow-drip extraction method to produce an exceptionally smooth coffee with significantly reduced bitterness. This process enhances the balance between fruity acidity and roasted aroma. When served over ice, the result is a refreshingly crisp beverage-perfect for bringing cool comfort and joy during the summer months.

5. Steam Wand for Milk Frothing & Latte Art

Equipped with a high-performance steam system, the AC21S features a 360° rotatable steam wand, allowing users to easily adjust the angle for precise control over frothing position and depth. The powerful steam output effortlessly produces silky-smooth, microfoam milk-ideal for crafting a variety of milk-based coffee beverages such as rich lattes and velvety cappuccinos. This function enables coffee lovers to explore the art of latte creation and enjoy café-quality drinks from the comfort of home.

Acaspresso Enters the U.S. Market with Industry-Leading Green Credentials

With robust technological capabilities, Acaspresso has made a strong entrance into the U.S. coffee market. By earning carbon-neutral certification, the brand sets a new sustainability benchmark for the industry. Its unwavering commitment to exceptional quality control, innovative craftsmanship, and its patented intelligent dosing and tamping system form the core of a differentiated coffee experience-quickly winning the trust and recognition of American consumers.

Learn More

Official Website:

YouTube: @Acaspresso

Instagram:

Facebook: