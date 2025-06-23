Member States Of International Bodies To Step Up To Plate Over Israel's Aggression On Iran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Member countries of international organizations are expected to take measures in response to Israel's attacks on Iran, Seyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan, Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, Israel began military air strikes on Iran at a time when Iran was seeking to hold the sixth round of indirect talks with the US.

On June 13, Israel attacked Iran, killing Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, with the intent to create a dangerous situation in the country. However, Iran responded to this aggression based on Article 2, Clause 4 of the United Nations (UN) Charter and defended itself.

Israel has violated all international laws by carrying out unlawful attacks on Iran, including strikes on nuclear facilities and oil and gas infrastructure in the Persian Gulf. The expansion of the conflict to the Persian Gulf is a very dangerous step. During these attacks, Iran showed interest in continuing diplomatic efforts and held discussions with several European countries, the European Union (EU) representative, and the framework of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Meanwhile, the United States has also launched aggression against Iran. Serious actions against Israel are expected from the UN, OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement.