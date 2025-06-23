Israel Claims Casualties In Iranian IRGC Following Strikes On Tehran Nuclear Plants

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Israeli Air Force has carried out airstrikes on the headquarters and other facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Internal Security Forces in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the IDF, a significant contingent of IRGC personnel was allegedly incapacitated as a consequence of the targeted strikes.

"These forces consist of various corps and commands and are responsible for defending the country, preventing threats, and maintaining the stability of the regime on behalf of the Iranian regime's army," the statement explained.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the United States conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.