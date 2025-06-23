Shahin Novrasli's Magnificent Performance At Baku Piano Festival Leaves Audience In Awe

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Piano Festival 2025 continued its vibrant journey with a captivating virtuoso performance by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Shahin Novrasli, Azernews reports.

The concert took place at the stunning Rotunda Roof Garden, adding a touch of elegance and beauty to the musical experience.

Shahin Novrasli, renowned for his mastery in jazz and composition, was joined by a stellar ensemble: Fuad Jafar on bass guitar, Elshad Abdurahimov on nagara, and Brazilian percussionist Isac Jamba on drums. This marked Jamba's second appearance at the festival, and his contributions added an energetic and dynamic flavor to the performance. The collaboration between these talented musicians was nothing short of spectacular, blending different cultural sounds and creating a unique, electrifying atmosphere.

Shahin Novrasli, whose music draws inspiration from jazz, European classical traditions, blues, and folk music, has always had a remarkable ability to bridge the gap between the West and the East. His improvisational genius was on full display at this concert, as he effortlessly navigated through complex rhythms, harmonies, and textures. The performance was a journey through a blend of emotions, from deep introspection to exhilarating moments of high energy. Each note from Shahin seemed to carry the audience into a world of pure sound, where time seemed to stand still. The audience was transported to a place where all thoughts were suspended, allowing them to fully immerse in the music and enjoy an evening of profound musical artistry.

The concert concluded with a thunderous standing ovation, a testament to the powerful connection Shahin Novrasli and his ensemble established with the audience. His remarkable ability to evoke deep emotions and create an unforgettable atmosphere made for an evening that will likely linger in the minds of all who attended.

The Baku Piano Festival 2025, which continues until June 28, promises even more musical delights, with a rich program that includes performances across various genres. In addition to concerts, the festival will feature art events, exhibitions, a literary competition, and jam sessions. One of the most anticipated events is the "We Are the Future" concert, which celebrates the talent of young musicians and showcases the next generation of musical stars.

The festival's dynamic blend of tradition, innovation, and cross-cultural collaborations ensures that Baku Piano Festival 2025 is not just a celebration of music, but a platform for creative exchange and artistic growth.

For more information, please visit the festival's website .

All photos are sourced from the festival's official social media channels.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.