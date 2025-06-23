Bob Armour Joins Faculty At Awaken Coach Institute

MENAFN - Pressat) June 2025 – Executive coach and business strategist Bob Armour has officially joined the faculty at Awaken Coach Institute. Based in the US, Awaken is one of the leading global ICF-accredited coach training providers. With this appointment, Bob will bring over 20 years of senior corporate leadership and a distinctive, strategic coaching approach to this dynamic international team.

Bob, a graduate of Awaken's All-in-One and Group Coaching programmes in 2023, has since gone on to build a successful coaching practice across the UK, Europe, and the US. His work spans executive and leadership coaching, business transformation, and group coaching within multinational organisations.

As a faculty member, Bob will lead Group Coaching certification courses as well as supporting cohorts through the All in One course, helping aspiring coaches deepen their skills, grow their confidence, and prepare for ICF accreditation. He also serves as a mentor within the Awaken community, offering grounded guidance and commercial insight to coaches looking to turn their qualification into a sustainable practice.

“Joining the faculty at Awaken feels like coming full circle,” Bob shared.“This community helped me shift from theory to real-world impact. Now, I'm excited to give back-bringing everything I've learnt through years of corporate leadership and international coaching into the development of the next generation of coaches.”

As part of his training with Awaken, Bob developed and launched the Healthy High Street Programme, supporting independent businesses through growth and change. Since then, his group coaching work has expanded across borders, with programmes designed to help organisations navigate complexity, scale effectively, and develop leaders who think differently.

Awaken Coach Institute is known for its deeply transformative and values-led training programmes, which combine ICF-accredited coaching content with personal development, spirituality, and identity work.

Christie Masson Byerly, Awaken CEO, said:“We're delighted to have you, Bob. In addition to being a coaching professional with a stellar rise to success, you're also a kind person deeply committed to building the inclusive community at the core of what we do. Congratulations, and welcome to the team!”

Bob's appointment signals Awaken's ongoing commitment to expanding its faculty with coaches who bring diverse experiences and global perspectives, while maintaining the heart-led ethos the community is known for.

To explore working with Bob withing your own company or leadership role, please contact ...

