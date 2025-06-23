Israel-Iran War: A Dangerous Mess? Expert Sushant Sareen Breaks It Down

Foreign Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen calls the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict an 'unpredictable mess.' In a sharp analysis, he explains Iran's revenge agenda, the global fallout, India's economic risks, and the UN's limited role. Sareen warns the crisis could spiral in any direction, with major consequences for world peace and diplomacy.

