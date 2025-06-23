Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel-Iran War: A Dangerous Mess? Expert Sushant Sareen Breaks It Down

Israel-Iran War: A Dangerous Mess? Expert Sushant Sareen Breaks It Down


2025-06-23 07:01:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Foreign Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen calls the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict an 'unpredictable mess.' In a sharp analysis, he explains Iran's revenge agenda, the global fallout, India's economic risks, and the UN's limited role. Sareen warns the crisis could spiral in any direction, with major consequences for world peace and diplomacy.

MENAFN23062025007385015968ID1109709425

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search