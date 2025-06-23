Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portugal Furniture Market Report 2025: Production, Consumption, Trade, Competition, Shares


2025-06-23 06:31:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights into the Portugal furniture market with detailed analysis, including market size, forecasts up to 2026, production, and trade data from 2019-2024. Explore key segments like upholstered, office, and kitchen furniture, top companies, and economic trends shaping the industry.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Portugal Furniture Outlook analyzes the Portugal furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.
Who are the top furniture companies in Portugal? For a selection of around 70 major Portugal furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.
Key Topics Covered
Portugal: Market at a Glance

  • Furniture Market Outline
  • Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Portugal: Macro Data

  • Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Portugal: Furniture Consumption

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Portugal: Furniture Imports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment
  • Origin of Furniture Imports
  • Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Portugal: Furniture Production

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Production by Segment
  • The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Portugal: Furniture Exports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Portugal: Methodological Notes
Portugal: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies
For more information about this report visit

