Portugal Furniture Market Report 2025: Production, Consumption, Trade, Competition, Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights into the Portugal furniture market with detailed analysis, including market size, forecasts up to 2026, production, and trade data from 2019-2024. Explore key segments like upholstered, office, and kitchen furniture, top companies, and economic trends shaping the industry.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Portugal Furniture Outlook analyzes the Portugal furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Who are the top furniture companies in Portugal? For a selection of around 70 major Portugal furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Key Topics Covered

Portugal: Market at a Glance



Furniture Market Outline Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Portugal: Macro Data

Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Portugal: Furniture Consumption



Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Portugal: Furniture Imports



Total Value 2019-2024

Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment

Origin of Furniture Imports Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Portugal: Furniture Production



Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Production by Segment The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Portugal: Furniture Exports



Total Value 2019-2024 Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Portugal: Methodological Notes

Portugal: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies

