Star Tribune Names Loffler Companies A 2025 Top Workplace For Fifteenth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're incredibly honored and grateful to be recognized as a Minnesota Top Workplace for the fifteenth consecutive year," said James Loffler, President of Loffler Companies. "This achievement reflects the passion and dedication our employees bring to helping our clients succeed. We're proud to foster a culture where our team members are empowered to grow, collaborate, and deliver exceptional service. Their commitment to one another and to our clients is what makes Loffler such a remarkable place to work."

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Loffler

Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of print and mail centers.

As one of the top Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel, 8x8, Xerox, HP, Lexmark, and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels, and award-winning service and support benefits all clients.

Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, and now led by James Loffler, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers in the US for service and support, with more than 500 employees working every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners, and the community. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email [email protected] or visit us online Loffler

Loffler is growing and now hiring for positions throughout all departments. To see current job openings and learn how to join the Loffler team, visit

