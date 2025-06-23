River Mobility's Indie EV Scooter Surpasses 7,000 Units Sold-What's Driving The Surge?

River Mobility has sold over 7,000 Indie electric scooters since launch, with a 77% sales increase in 2025 compared to 2024. This growth is fueled by demand in South and West India, and the introduction of an upgraded model with chain drive system.

Bengaluru-based EV startup River Mobility has hit a new sales milestone with its flagship Indie electric scooter, selling over 7,000 units since its launch in 2023. The company has seen a sharp rise in demand in 2025, with sales increasing by 77% compared to the total sales in 2024, which stood at 2,515 units. This growth exemplifies the increasing adoption of electric mobility solutions in India, particularly in regions like South and West India, where River has a strong customer base.

The sales surge followed River's introduction of an upgraded version of the Indie scooter featuring a final chain drive system. Despite the revised price of Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model saw increased enthusiasm from buyers.

The company also managed to cross 1,000 monthly sales for the first time and its overall revenue has surpassed Rs 100 crore. These figures reflect River's successful approach in providing high-quality electric two-wheelers at competitive prices, even within the highly competitive electric vehicle market.

The Indie electric scooter is designed to offer a blend of performance and practicality. It comes with a 4 kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of up to 161 km on a full charge.

The scooter can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in approximately 5 hours. It's powered by a 6.7 kW electric motor that produces 26 Nm of torque. The scooter is capable of going from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 90 kmph, making it suitable for daily commutes and short intercity trips.

River's steady growth in the electric vehicle segment has attracted the attention of global automotive manufacturers. In February 2024, Japan's Yamaha Motor invested $40 million in River Mobility during its Series B funding round.

This investment marked the beginning of a partnership aimed at jointly developing new products for the Indian market. Yamaha and River are currently working on a new electric scooter, codenamed RY01. This upcoming model is expected to be more affordably priced.

It will also utilize the same battery management system and drivetrain of the existing Indie scooter. With a growing market presence, increasing monthly sales, and a strong partnership with an international company like Yamaha, River Mobility is poised for further expansion. As the demand for clean, efficient transportation rises across India, the River Indie stands out as a reliable and performance-oriented option for customers seeking an electric scooter.