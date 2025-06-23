I'm Done Defending Bengaluru: Kannadiga Slams City's Fading Culture, Rising Hostility

Bengaluru: The lament and struggle against the fading of Kannada language, traditions, and culture in Bengaluru continues. There's no denying the decline in Kannada usage. Those who disrespect the language need to be addressed. However, a debate has arisen about whether everyone is being unfairly judged. This stems from a post by a Kannadiga expressing frustration over Bengaluru's increasingly hostile environment, making locals feel suffocated.

"I'm a Kannadiga, and I'm done defending Bengaluru"

Detailing the growing hostility in Bengaluru on Reddit, the Kannadiga wrote, "I'm a Kannadiga, and I'm done defending Bengaluru. This city deserves the criticism it's getting." Originally from another city in Karnataka, he has lived in Bengaluru for six or seven years but now feels the city's atmosphere is deteriorating.

I'm a Kannadiga and I'm done defending Bengaluru. This city deserves the hate it's getting/PossibilityOk971 inBengaluru

What happened on the BMTC bus?

Bengaluru has welcomed everyone with open arms and has addressed those who disrespect the language. However, this Kannadiga questions the fairness of judging and mocking everyone based on assumptions.

He shared a personal experience: "I was late for work and was giving instructions over the phone. A BMTC bus stopped at a signal. I knocked on the door, phone in hand, and asked the conductor if I could board. He signaled me to enter through the front. Upon boarding, the conductor mocked me for knocking with my phone. I couldn't hear the rest clearly."

He felt unnecessarily mocked for simply holding his phone. He also recounted other instances of rude behavior and hostility from auto drivers and others, suggesting that they seemed to be looking for someone to take their frustrations out on.

People soften after hearing Kannada

"What's more frustrating is how people's behavior changes based on my appearance. When I'm dressed well, in office attire, there are no issues. Problems arise when I appear more affluent," he wrote. He added that when he wears traditional attire, there are no problems.

Is Bengaluru becoming soulless?

"Many of my friends share similar experiences. Those who are rude or aggressive soften up and speak politely as soon as we respond in Kannada. The city has grown, and some are unhappy. They seem to direct their anger towards Kannadigas who appear financially well-off," he shared. He expressed feeling increasingly unsafe and that Bengaluru is becoming soulless.

Airport staff offer a contrast

He concluded by suggesting that to see the welcoming nature of Kannadigas, one should visit the airport. Whether arriving or departing, the staff's politeness is surprising, making one wonder if they are indeed from the same city.