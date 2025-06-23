How India Should Read And React To Trump

MENAFN - Asia Times) On June 21, 2025, US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he had brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan-saying he had“stopped the war” while invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir, and lamenting that he still“won't get a Nobel Peace Prize.” This marked the 15th time Trump has made such a claim.

India's position, however, remains unequivocal: PM Modi, in a June 18 phone call with Trump, reaffirmed that India had never accepted third-party mediation and that the ceasefire was the result of“direct military-to-military communication between the Directors General of Military Operations,” initiated by Pakistan.

India's Ministry of External Affairs and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri echoed this, stressing that India“has not accepted, and will never accept, mediation,” and that there was no discussion of a trade-for-ceasefire linkage.

Trump's repetition of this narrative underscores a pattern of diplomatic overreach, factual distortion, and personal grandstanding in critical international matters.

India should now stop responding to every statement Trump makes regarding this claim. Although he holds the office of the US President, it is important to recognize that he is also an impulsive and transactional leader who has openly admitted ,“I myself don't know what I will do next.”

Taking his remarks at face value only amplifies them and makes New Delhi appear reactive to a personality who thrives on attention, disruption, and strategic ambiguity.

Recently, Trump hosted Pakistan's Army Chief , General Asim Munir, at the White House and praised what he called Pakistan's“very, very strong leadership.” Earlier, US CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla described Pakistan as a“phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world,” citing its role in intelligence-led operations against ISIS-K.

However, Trump's current overtures toward Pakistan must be viewed through a geopolitical lens, particularly in the context of the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict.

Following Israel's strikes on Iran, the region remains volatile, and Trump appears to be seeking Pakistan's support-or at least its neutrality-given its long border with Iran and its past role in hosting US military infrastructure. Analysts suggest that if the conflict escalates, Pakistan could serve as a potential logistical or strategic partner for the United States.

This should not be interpreted as a deep strategic realignment with Pakistan. During his first term, Trump openly accused Islamabad of“lies and deceit” and suspended nearly US$2 billion in military aid, citing its duplicity in the War on Terror. In a widely noted tweet, Trump said: