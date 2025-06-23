Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Duke Of Luxembourg On Nat'l Day


2025-06-23 06:08:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the Duke of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Henri on his country's national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished Grand Duke Henri good health and well-being, and the Duchy of Luxembourg and its friendly people all progress and prosperity. (end)
kdo


MENAFN23062025000071011013ID1109709232

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search