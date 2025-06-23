403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Duke Of Luxembourg On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the Duke of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Henri on his country's national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished Grand Duke Henri good health and well-being, and the Duchy of Luxembourg and its friendly people all progress and prosperity. (end)
