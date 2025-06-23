403
France, Spain Urge Tougher EU Stance on Israel
(MENAFN) On Monday, France’s chief diplomat restated that his government is resolved to recognize the State of Palestine “in a collective movement,” insisting that nothing “should make us forget” the suffering in Gaza.
Addressing journalists before the EU Foreign Affairs Council gathered in Brussels, Jean-Noël Barrot renewed Paris’s appeal for the rapid entry of humanitarian relief into Gaza and for the release of hostages held by Hamas.
Barrot added that EU ministers would scrutinize the Association Agreement binding Israel to the Union, highlighting an internal EU report indicating that Israel might be violating its human-rights obligations under Article 2 of that pact.
He emphasized, “We remain determined to recognize the state of Palestine in a collective movement involving all stakeholders and aimed at making possible a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” underscoring France’s commitment to a coordinated approach.
Meanwhile, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, speaking separately to reporters, called for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement altogether.
The session, chaired by the bloc’s foreign-policy chief Kaja Kallas, is also scheduled to review the Russia-Ukraine war, dealings with China, and broader developments across the Middle East.
