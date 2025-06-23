CATL Chairman And CEO Robin Zeng Outlines Vision For Global Zero-Carbon Transition And Deeper Collaboration At Major Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his address, Dr. Zeng emphasized CATL's readiness to foster deep industrial cooperation and share its advanced technologies to accelerate the global energy transition. "There are many ways we can cooperate," Dr. Zeng stated. "CATL is willing to co-build factories, form joint ventures, and engage in commercial agreements on technology licensing." This collaborative spirit is central to CATL's strategy of building localized ecosystems and supporting partners worldwide in their journey towards carbon neutrality.

Highlighting the significant opportunities in transport electrification, CATL noted the rapid pace of EV market growth in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. CATL is actively pursuing partnerships in the region, such as its collaboration with Arun Plus in Thailand to supply batteries and support the nation's ambition to become Southeast Asia's EV hub; and its co-development of a full industrial value chain-from mining to recycling-to localize Indonesia's EV ecosystem.

Beyond transportation, CATL's comprehensive "Zero-Carbon Tech" solutions encompass innovative energy storage systems that are crucial for unlocking the full potential of renewable energy. Its grid-forming storage systems enable independent microgrids, which are essential for remote regions and industrial sites. One notable example is the 19GWh battery energy storage system powering Masdar's "AI + Zero-Carbon" green data center in the UAE.

To promote battery circularity across society, CATL plans to roll out 1,000 Choco-Swap stations by 2025. The footprint is expanding into Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR, with construction officially underway on Hong Kong's first Choco-Swap station. In the medium term, CATL aims to establish 10,000 stations in collaboration with automotive partners. Furthermore, CATL's advanced battery recycling technology-which processed 130,000 tons of waste batteries last year-underscores its strong commitment to the circular economy.

Dr. Zeng also touched upon the concept of "industrial decarbonization," explaining it as the transformation of traditional high-energy-consumption industries with new energy solutions, such as using hydrometallurgy to reduce carbon emissions. This approach, combined with "new energy industrialization," aims to create new economic growth engines and green transformation pathways, particularly relevant for nations seeking industrial upgrading and sustainable development.

CATL's strategy involves fostering a global production network to ensure market supply and development worldwide, exemplified by its major investments in European manufacturing, including Europe's largest battery base in Hungary and a new factory in Spain with Stellantis. These initiatives are designed to deeply integrate CATL into regional new energy industry chains, enhancing local value and technological advancement.

With over 43,000 patents and nearly 20 billion yuan invested annually in battery R&D, CATL continues to innovate in battery materials, chemical systems, and beyond. In 2024, CATL ranked second among all Chinese companies in overseas patent applications.

"As a global leader in innovation and technology, CATL is willing to collaborate with business and scientific communities across all international partner countries," Dr. Zeng concluded. "We are eager to contribute - for humanity's new energy's sake, for humanity's sustainable development, and for building a community with a shared future for mankind!"

CATL's recent listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange further demonstrates its deeper integration into global capital markets, providing a vital platform to support its expanding production capacity, supplier network, and talent pool, enabling more diverse cooperation with international partners towards a zero-carbon future. The company aims for its factories to be carbon-neutral this year and is committed to achieving carbon neutrality across its battery supply chain by 2035.

Photo -