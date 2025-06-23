403
France Reaffirms Drive to Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN) France’s foreign minister reaffirmed on Monday the nation’s strong commitment to collectively recognizing Palestinian statehood, urging international partners not to lose sight of the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.
Speaking ahead of a Foreign Affairs Council gathering in Brussels, Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized France’s ongoing demand for unrestricted humanitarian access into Gaza and the immediate liberation of hostages held by Hamas.
Barrot also highlighted that EU foreign ministers would be reviewing the status of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. He referenced findings from an EU report that raised concerns about Israel’s potential violations of human rights obligations under Article 2 of the agreement.
"We remain determined to recognize the state of Palestine in a collective movement involving all stakeholders and aimed at making possible a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," he said.
In parallel remarks ahead of the same council session, Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares urged the European Union to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel.
The Foreign Affairs Council, led by the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas, is also slated to cover pressing issues including the war in Ukraine, the EU’s relations with China, and developments across the Middle East.
