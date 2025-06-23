403
ADIB Celebrates the graduation of “High-Flyer” Development Programme
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 23June 2025: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, announced the successful graduation of its inaugural cohort from the High-Flyer Development Programme. This initiative is part of ADIB’s strategic commitment to cultivating internal talent and developing future leaders across the organisation.
The graduation ceremony was held in the presence of H.E. Jawaan Awaidha Al Khaili, Chairman of ADIB, alongside Board of Directors members, Group Chief Executive Officer, and senior executives.
Launched in September 2024 in collaboration with AFAQ, the High-Flyer Development Programme was designed to identify and accelerate the career progression of high-potential employees across ADIB’s business units. Over a six-month period, participants engaged in executive mentorship, cross-functional training, and strategic innovation assignments. The curriculum covered diverse modules including change management, high-performance teamwork, customer-centric leadership, effective communication, and performance measurement, with a focus on developing forward-thinking banking leaders.
Commenting on the occasion, Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer at ADIB, said:
“ADIB launched this programme as part of our long-term vision to prepare a new generation of banking leaders. These graduates represent the future of ADIB, and we are proud to have supported their development through structured learning experiences in collaboration with globally respected academic institutions. Human capital development remains a strategic priority for us.”
Bushra Al Shehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at ADIB, added: “Learning, training, and upskilling youth are at the core of our strategic agenda. ADIB’s work culture is built around empowering talent through structured development programmes, ensuring our workforce evolves alongside the industry and remains equipped to address tomorrow’s challenges.”
ADIB continues to prioritise talent development as a pillar of long-term institutional resilience. By investing in in-house capabilities, the bank fosters a sustainable leadership pipeline and supports its ambition to build a future-ready organisation aligned with ADIB Vision 2035.
