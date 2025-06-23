Azerbaijan's Baku Set To Host Signing Of Mou On Credit Information Exchange And Mutual Understanding
In his speech at the 1st International Conference on Credit Reporting in Baku, Omarov noted that credit bureaus in their respective countries have evolved into system-building institutions.
“They collect significant volumes of data essential for the development of the financial sector. Through this, we-credit bureaus-help establish a zone of trust among financial institutions, enabling them to share this data more freely.
As has already been mentioned, credit information is the backbone of financial transparency and inclusivity. We must understand the importance of this data and protect it from unauthorized disclosure, particularly to entities not participating in the credit data ecosystem.
Each country shares its experience because every nation and its financial system are unique. Despite many commonalities, countless nuances differentiate us. However, by sharing data, products, and services, we empower one another. All credit bureaus participating in this event contribute greatly to ACIPE, which is why our association is active and rapidly developing.
We cooperate closely with all global associations, including the European Credit Information Service (ACIS), and other international organizations. Although ACIPE has only been operating for seven years, we are already recognized globally.
Despite being a young and still relatively small association, we have strong players in our ranks and have achieved a significant level of unity.
We talk about transparency and trust not only within our own countries, but also share these values across our association. I believe tomorrow's signing of the memorandum will mark the beginning of data exchange among participating countries,” Omarov concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment