European Union Considers Reinstating Sanctions Against Iran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Union (EU) is considering reinstating sanctions against Iran to prevent the revival of Tehran's nuclear program, Kaja Kallas, Head of the EU's diplomatic service, said ahead of a scheduled meeting of foreign ministers from across the union, Trend reports.

“Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran has specific obligations, and at the same time, there is a mechanism that allows for the re-imposition of sanctions if the situation regarding Iran's nuclear program does not improve,” Kallas said.

She added that Iran's current economic situation is unsatisfactory and detrimental to the Iranian people, emphasizing that efforts continue to prevent Iran from restoring its nuclear program.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.