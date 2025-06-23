Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Launch Missiles on Ukraine

2025-06-23 05:06:14
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced that its armed forces executed a nocturnal barrage of missiles and self-destructing drones against Ukraine, striking a military air base and a critical power installation.

The ministry said the operation employed high-accuracy weapons launched from the air, land, and sea, alongside explosive-laden unmanned aircraft, to disable an energy site supplying fuel to Ukrainian troops in Donbass.

Military officials in Moscow declared, “The goal of the strike has been accomplished.

All designated targets have been hit,” while withholding the exact coordinates of the objectives.

In a separate release, the ministry added that Russian warplanes, drones, missiles, and artillery had also eliminated several unmanned-vehicle production workshops and ammunition depots within Ukraine.

Kyiv, meanwhile, reported a major Russian assault on power assets in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Region.

Ukrainian commanders estimated that nearly 300 so-called kamikaze drones and eight missiles were launched during the overnight onslaught.

