403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Forces Launch Missiles on Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced that its armed forces executed a nocturnal barrage of missiles and self-destructing drones against Ukraine, striking a military air base and a critical power installation.
The ministry said the operation employed high-accuracy weapons launched from the air, land, and sea, alongside explosive-laden unmanned aircraft, to disable an energy site supplying fuel to Ukrainian troops in Donbass.
Military officials in Moscow declared, “The goal of the strike has been accomplished.
All designated targets have been hit,” while withholding the exact coordinates of the objectives.
In a separate release, the ministry added that Russian warplanes, drones, missiles, and artillery had also eliminated several unmanned-vehicle production workshops and ammunition depots within Ukraine.
Kyiv, meanwhile, reported a major Russian assault on power assets in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Region.
Ukrainian commanders estimated that nearly 300 so-called kamikaze drones and eight missiles were launched during the overnight onslaught.
The ministry said the operation employed high-accuracy weapons launched from the air, land, and sea, alongside explosive-laden unmanned aircraft, to disable an energy site supplying fuel to Ukrainian troops in Donbass.
Military officials in Moscow declared, “The goal of the strike has been accomplished.
All designated targets have been hit,” while withholding the exact coordinates of the objectives.
In a separate release, the ministry added that Russian warplanes, drones, missiles, and artillery had also eliminated several unmanned-vehicle production workshops and ammunition depots within Ukraine.
Kyiv, meanwhile, reported a major Russian assault on power assets in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Region.
Ukrainian commanders estimated that nearly 300 so-called kamikaze drones and eight missiles were launched during the overnight onslaught.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment