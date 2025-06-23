Champs Platinum Fitness Club Opens At Deerfields Mall, Ushering In A New Era Of Wellness

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)– Deerfields Mall is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Champs Platinum Fitness Club, a premier 30,000-square-foot sports and wellness destination set to redefine fitness experiences in the region. Located on Level 1, the state-of-the-art club will officially open its doors to the public on June 20, 2025.

Founded by the revered basketball icon Fadi El Khatib, Champs Platinum Fitness Club at Deerfields Mall is poised to become the ultimate hub for sports and wellness enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi. Designed to accommodate over 500 members simultaneously, the club boasts modern facilities, cutting-edge Matrix equipment, and innovative AI supported training programs, all delivered by a team of experienced international coaches dedicated to providing exceptional fitness experiences tailored to diverse needs and goals.

'This isn't just a gym; it's a destination built on the values of discipline, perseverance, and community,' stated Fadi El Khatib, Founder of Champs Sports Club. 'Through Champs, we are creating more than athletes; we are inspiring individuals to pursue greatness in every aspect of life, fostering a vibrant society and fulfilling lives.'

World-Class Facilities and Programs

Champs Platinum Fitness Club offers a comprehensive array of high-performance amenities and programs designed to inspire and elevate every member's journey. Guests of Deerfields Mall can look forward to achieving peak fitness using cutting-edge equipment in the State-of-the-Art Gym for strength, endurance, and mobility training.

Nabil Essakouti, General Manager of Deerfields Mall, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition, stating, 'We are incredibly excited to bring such a comprehensive and inspiring fitness destination to our community. Champs Platinum Fitness Club is designed to be inclusive, accessible, and welcoming to people of all ages, fitness levels, and abilities, truly embodying our commitment to offering diverse and enriching experiences for everyone at Deerfields Mall.'

Deerfields Mall is excited for its visitors to experience a new standard in athletic excellence with Champs Platinum Fitness Club. Whether seeking to train, play, challenge yourself or transform, the journey towards greatness begins on June 20 right here at Deerfields Mall.