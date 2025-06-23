Club World Cup Round-Up: 10-Man Real Madrid Hold Firm To Beat Pachuca Juventus Cruise Past Wydad
North Carolina [US], June 23 (ANI): Ten-man Real Madrid overcame an early setback to secure a 3-1 win over Mexico's Pachuca, with Jude Bellingham opening the scoring in a commanding performance despite being a player down, as per Sky Sports Alonso's men were dealt a major blow just seven minutes into the match when Raul Asencio was sent off for a challenge on Salomon Rondon, the former Premier League forward known for his stints at West Brom, Newcastle, and Everton being reduced to 10, Madrid remained disciplined and struck clinically on the counter. Bellingham broke the deadlock with a composed finish, setting the tone for the rest of the match Alexander-Arnold, in only his second appearance for the Spanish club, was instrumental in the build-up to the second goal. The Englishman played a smart pass to Gonzalo Garcia, who laid it off for Arda Guler to double Madrid's advantage Valverde added a third, putting the result beyond doubt. Pachuca's Elias Montiel managed a consolation goal late on via a deflected strike, but it wasn't enough to keep their tournament hopes alive now look ahead to their final group stage fixture against Red Bull Salzburg on Friday, where a draw would likely secure their place in the next round.
Dominant Juventus
In Group G, Juventus continued their dominant run with a 4-1 win over Wydad Casablanca. Rising star Kenan Yildiz was the standout performer, netting twice's sixth-minute effort took a deflection off Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil to give the Italians an early lead. The 19-year-old then fired a stunning strike into the top corner to make it 2-0 after just 16 minutes.
Wydad pulled one back through Thembinkosi Lorch, whose delightful chip briefly raised hopes for a comeback. The Moroccan side pressed for an equaliser but couldn't break through a resilient Juventus defence struck again with 20 minutes to go, and Dusan Vlahovic added a late penalty to seal Juve's second straight convincing win after their 5-0 thrashing of Al Ain in the opening game, River Plate and Monterrey played out a goalless stalemate in Group E. (ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment