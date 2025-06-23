Brokerage Boost For Kfin Tech: SEBI RA Sameer Pande Flags Bullish Chart Set-Up
Shares of financial services platform KFin Technologies rose 5% on Monday, driven by brokerage upgrades.
Jefferies maintained a 'Buy' with a target of ₹1,460, indicating 15% upside potential. They believe that KFin Technologies has the potential to become a globally relevant Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA-FA) platform, with a 20% CAGR in profit.
Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities also recommended a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a target of ₹1,335.
According to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande, the stock is poised for a fresh breakout on the daily charts.
With the relative strength index (RSI) above 67, indicating a bullish momentum, a fresh breakout above the resistance level will signal growing strength in the stock.
He sees immediate resistance in the ₹1,440–₹1,480 zone, while key support levels are expected in the ₹1,220–₹1,200 range.
On the weekly chart, Pande noted that KFin stock indicates positive reversal patterns supported by an RSI around 60. Resistance can be seen around ₹1,360-₹1,380, while the stock could take support at around ₹1,120.
On a monthly timeframe, the stock is showing signs of a positive reversal. With RSI at around 63, the stock is showing improving momentum.
Pande pegged support near the ₹1,150 level and added that the next major resistance lies around ₹1,540. He advises a stop-loss at ₹1,200 on a closing basis.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' a day earlier, amid 'extremely high' message volumes.KFintech's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes As Of 13:45 p.m. IST On June 23| Source: Stocktwits
It is one of the top trending stocks on Stocktwits on Monday.
Year-to-date, the stock has shed nearly 13%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment