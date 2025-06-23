Naturalrefrigerants Launches Audio Articles On Spotify

Natural Refrigerants Podcast Spotify

Audio articles will soon be available on additional platforms, including Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

- Michael Hines, Managing Editor, NaturalRefrigerantsBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NaturalRefrigerants , the world's top source for news and insights on natural refrigerant-based heating and cooling technologies, has launched audio versions of its articles on Spotify .The articles are read by an AI-generated voice in English and represent the next step of ATMOsphere, the publisher of NaturalRefrigerants, into audio content. ATMOsphere's“Natural Refrigerants: State of the Industry 2024” report on commercial and industrial refrigeration was recently made available in audio format, also on Spotify.“We're excited to offer audio versions of our articles as it enables us to reach more people,” said Michael Hines, Managing Editor of NaturalRefrigerants.“In addition to increasing the accessibility of our content, audio articles give us the opportunity to connect with readers who are on the go and don't have time to open and scroll through a story.”While NaturalRefrigerants has initially released its audio articles on Spotify, they will also be available on additional platforms, including Apple Podcasts and YouTube. In addition, the“Natural Refrigerants: State of the Industry” report was recently made available in Spanish, and news on NaturalRefrigerants will also be available to read in additional languages soon.“Audio is just the first step in increasing the reach of our content,” said Hines.“NaturalRefrigerants articles will be translated into Spanish, with support for other languages added at a later date.”Follow the ATMOsphere Podcast Network on Spotify to have the latest NaturalRefrigerants news articles and audio versions of the latest ATMOsphere reports downloaded directly to your library.About ATMOsphereFor the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating and cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.

