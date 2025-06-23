Director/PDMR Shareholding
|Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| OT3: £0.07
OT2: £0.063
| 31,250
7,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume/ Price/Total
OT3: 31,250 SHARES @ 7p
OT2: 7,000 SHARES @ 6.3p £441
e)
Date of the transaction
20 JUNE 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
Following the above transaction, Richard Roth's total holdings in the Company are 215,642 Ordinary Shares representing 0.77% of the Company's issued share capital.
Enquiries:
Lucius Cary
Oxford Technology Management
01865 784466
Legal Disclaimer:
