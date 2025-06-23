Lalu Yadav Files Nomination For 13Th Term As RJD National President Likely To Be Re-Elected Unopposed

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 23 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav filed his nomination on Monday for the post of the National President of the party for a record 13th-consecutive term.

He was accompanied by his son and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav, wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, and several senior party leaders.

A large number of party workers gathered at the RJD state headquarters in Patna, where chants of“Lalu Yadav Zindabad” echoed both inside and outside the office, creating a festive and emotional atmosphere.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav expressed joy over his father's re-nomination.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav has completed 12 terms as the National President, and now he has filed for the 13th. It is a matter of great happiness that the party will continue to receive his guidance,” he said.

According to party sources, no other candidate had filed a nomination for the top post till the 2 PM deadline, making Lalu Prasad Yadav's re-election almost certain.

The formal announcement is scheduled for July 5.

The party plans to celebrate the day as“Lalu Samman Diwas”, marking his unopposed re-election.

One notable absence at the nomination event was that of former Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh, whose recent differences with Tejashwi Yadav have been a topic of political discussion.

His absence has further fuelled speculation about internal rifts within the party.

However, the event saw a renewed sense of energy among party workers. RJD leaders say the party is gearing up to enter full election mode under Lalu Yadav's leadership.

“The RJD organisation is strong. Our workers are energised and ready for the elections,” Tejashwi Yadav added.

With the party already preparing for the electoral battle ahead, Lalu Yadav's continued leadership is being seen as a strategic move to unify the cadre and solidify its vote base ahead of a high-stakes Bihar Assembly election.