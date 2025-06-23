Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Signals Stronger Attacks Deep Inside Russia


2025-06-23 04:40:04
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has hinted that Ukrainian forces will carry out additional far-reaching attacks aimed at critical infrastructure far within Russian borders.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has noticeably expanded its use of drones to strike locations deep in Russian territory, despite diplomatic endeavors to bring the hostilities to an end.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has labeled these operations as efforts meant to undermine ongoing peace negotiations.

Posting on his Telegram channel on Sunday, Zelensky stated that he had convened with Kirill Budanov, the chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence, asserting that Kiev is closely monitoring Russia’s “main pain points.”

He vowed to deliver “appropriate blows” to these targets with the goal of “significantly reducing” Russia’s military strength.

Zelensky further indicated that Kiev was providing intelligence on Russian activities to its Western allies, with whom it is “preparing joint defense solutions.”

On the same day, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Aleksandr Syrsky, told journalists that Kiev intends to “increase the scale and depth” of its offensives on Russian military installations situated deep within the country.

