Israel Reports Targeting Six Iranian Military Sites
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Israeli military announced it had carried out strikes against six strategic military locations in Iran, reportedly destroying 15 aircraft in the process.
According to an official military release, the attacks targeted airports scattered across western, eastern, and central regions of Iran. The operations inflicted damage on runways, underground shelters, a refueling plane, as well as F-14 and F-5 fighter jets and AH-1 helicopters.
So far, Iran has not responded publicly to Israel’s assertions.
The ongoing aerial clashes between Israel and Iran began on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise offensive against multiple Iranian sites, including military bases and nuclear installations. This assault triggered retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran.
Israeli officials report that Iranian missile attacks have resulted in at least 25 fatalities and hundreds of injuries on their side.
Conversely, the Iranian Health Ministry has reported that the Israeli attacks have caused the deaths of at least 430 Iranians and wounded over 3,500.
