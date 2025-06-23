403
Thunder Secures NBA Title with Gilgeous-Alexander’s Double-Double
(MENAFN) The Oklahoma City Thunder emerged victorious in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, overpowering the Indiana Pacers 103-91 to secure the championship for the 2024–25 season.
The decisive matchup took place at the Paycom Center, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a commanding performance. The Thunder star notched a double-double with 29 points and 12 assists, propelling his team to the win.
Jalen Williams contributed 20 points to the scoreboard, while Chet Holmgren chipped in 18. Supporting efforts came from Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace, who each added 10 points to the tally.
On the Pacers’ side, Bennedict Mathurin stood out with a double-double, scoring 24 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Both Pascal Siakam and T.J. McConnell provided solid performances, finishing with 16 points apiece.
A major setback struck Indiana early in the contest, as Tyrese Haliburton exited the game in the first quarter due to a right leg injury.
This championship marks the second in the Thunder franchise’s history. The team’s only previous title came in 1979 when they were based in Seattle and known as the SuperSonics, prior to their move to Oklahoma City in 2008.
With this Finals win, Gilgeous-Alexander achieved a rare milestone, becoming the first player in 12 years to capture both the NBA MVP and Finals MVP honors in the same season.
