Bulgaria Furniture Market Outlook Report 2025: Production, Consumption, And Export Projections 2019-2024 & 2025-2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Bulgaria Furniture Outlook" provides comprehensive insights into Bulgaria's furniture market, covering market size, forecasts to 2026, production, consumption, and trade data from 2019-2024. It includes major segments and profiles of 31 top companies, highlighting activities, turnover, and key info.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulgaria Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bulgaria Furniture Outlook analyses the Bulgarian furniture market through updated furniture industry data and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Who are the top furniture companies in Bulgaria? For a selection of 31 major Bulgarian furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Key Topics Covered:

Bulgaria: Market at a Glance



Furniture Market Outline Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Bulgaria: Macro Data

Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Bulgaria: Furniture Consumption



Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Bulgaria: Furniture Imports



Total Value 2019-2024

Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment

Origin of Furniture Imports Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Bulgaria: Furniture Production



Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Production by Segment The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Bulgaria: Furniture Exports



Total Value 2019-2024 Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Bulgaria: Methodological Notes

Bulgaria: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies

