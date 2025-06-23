Mobile Robotics From Germany: NODE And NEURA Join Forces

Mobile robot MAV from NEURA Robotics uses NODE Robotics software.

Both German robot companies, NODE Robotics and NEURA Robotics, partner in mobile robot software development and deployment.

STUTTGART, BADEN-WUERRTEMBERG, GERMANY, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NODE Robotics , a leading provider of flexible autonomy software for mobile robots, has entered into a partnership with NEURA Robotics , the German leader in cognitive robotics. In close cooperation, both companies will equip NEURA's MAV systems with NODE - the first module of NODE to be integrated, setting a new standard for dependable, modular navigation software in mobile robotics. Moreover, NODE is joining the first robotics app store that is about to be launched by NEURA.

NODE Robotics in the Neuraverse: Advancing Mobile Robotics

NODE Robotics is joining the Neuraverse: a seamlessly networked robot ecosystem that connects robots with everything and allows them to learn from each other. This platform creates a kind of app store for robotic intelligence - from welding to ironing. The integration also emphasis the strategic basis of the collaboration between two forward-thinking tech companies from Baden-Württemberg. By combining NEURA Robotics' advanced robotic systems with the autonomy platform NODE, the partnership strengthens the region's position as a hub for industrial innovation. Together, the companies are advancing smart, user-oriented mobile robotics.

Scalable Navigation for Dynamic Environments

Moreover, NODE's navigation software will be embedded into NEURA's autonomous mobile robot (MAV), offering a reliable and adaptive navigation solution for highly dynamic environments. NODE, as a core module of the autonomy platform NODE, enables real-time path planning and safe hybrid navigation - ensuring quick deployment, minimal setup time, and scalable operation.

“Rooted in Baden-Württemberg, NEURA Robotics is pursuing a bold vision - not only to advance its own portfolio, but also to help shape the future of robotics as a whole from within Germany. As a close technology partner, we are proud to support this ambition with our autonomy platform NODE - enabling adaptable navigation, fast integration, and long-term flexibility across different robotic applications. Together, we are building a scalable mobile robotics foundation - developed in the region and ready to deliver value worldwide.” – Dr. Stefan Doerr-Laukien, CEO and Co-Founder, NODE Robotics

“The partnership with NODE is a prime example of how we enable other companies on our platform – and at the same time, they enable us. At the heart of it is the spirit of collaboration, because only together can we set standards that stand the test of time globally. We're not working side by side, but truly together for a connected future.” – David Reger, CEO and Founder, NEURA Robotics

One Platform, Many Tasks

The MAV platform offers high payload capacity (up to 1500 kg) and features a differential drive with 360° safety laser scanners - while precise positioning (±5 mm) and dynamic obstacle avoidance are enabled by NODE's navigation software. With NODE integrated, the MAV becomes a configurable AMR solution that adapts easily to new environments - supporting both AMR and AGV functionality through hybrid navigation capabilities. This makes it ideal for pallet transport, flexible intralogistics, and mobile manipulation in modern production settings. Thanks to VDA 5050 compliance, MAVs can also be managed by third-party fleet management systems - ensuring interoperability and long-term operational flexibility.

Through the partnership, NEURA's integration partners and end customers benefit from the ease of use and flexibility built into NODE. The software is designed for fast deployment, intuitive configuration, and seamless integration - reducing setup times and complexity for system integrators. At the same time, operators gain the freedom to adjust routes, zones, and workflows independently, without needing custom development or vendor support. This combination of control and simplicity helps ensure long-term value in dynamic industrial environments. The integration of NODE Robotics into the Neuraverse marks a significant strategic milestone in the development of a seamlessly networked robot ecosystem. It exemplifies how NEURA Robotics is enabling external partners through its platform approach, while simultaneously benefiting from their specialized expertise.

