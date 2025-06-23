Mastercard Launches Afrobeat And Amapiano Sonic Anthems To Deepen Cultural Connection Across Africa

Mastercard amplifies its iconic sonic brand across Africa with the launch of two localized sonic anthems,“Wami" in the Afrobeat genre and "Amazwe" in the Amapiano genre. Featuring Nigerian star, Mayorkun, and South African sensation, Sho Madjozi, the new tracks blend Mastercard's global sonic identity with the rhythm, emotion and culture that define the continent's vibrant music scene.

Research by Kantar on sonic branding has revealed that it is a powerful marketing tool, enabling brands to achieve a 76% increase in brand power , a 138% boost in advertising effectiveness , and a 17% lift in ad recall . It reinforces Mastercard's positioning from a payments brand to a culturally resonant brand embedded in people's everyday lives.

Mastercard's Africa anthems are crafted to connect with the continent's young, music-loving audiences. Reinforcing Mastercard's commitment to creativity and youth empowerment, the Afrobeat anthem was produced by LeriQ, the acclaimed Nigerian producer who participated in the 2024 season of the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, demonstrating the program's impact in elevating local voices to global stages. The Accelerator supported emerging artists and creators with mentorship, digital tools, funding and platforms to grow their brands and amplify their impact globally.

“We're excited to bring our sonic brand to life in a way that's uniquely African. Afrobeats and Amapiano are not just musical genres; they are cultural movements. By collaborating with incredible talent like Mayorkun and Sho Madjozi, we're creating a sound that connects emotionally with consumers while reinforcing trust and innovation in every transaction,” said Ahmed Abdel-Karim Hussein, Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing & Communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Mastercard.

The Amapiano anthem is produced by South African hitmaker Gemini Major and performed by rap sensation Sho Madjozi alongside popular artists Mthunzi and Sfundo Ndimande, who deliver an uplifting track that radiates optimism. The eclectic performance emulates Mastercard's progressive approach to digital payments and youth engagement across the continent.

The Afrobeat anthem, produced by LeriQ, known for his genre-defining work with Burna Boy, and performed by award-winning singer and songwriter, Mayorkun, captures Mastercard's passion with energetic rhythms and lyrics. Mayorkun brings his signature blend of Afro-pop and R&B sound to the anthem, creating a dynamic and upbeat soundtrack.

“Having been part of the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, it's exciting to continue the journey by collaborating with Mayorkun on this vibrant track. I am proud to keep representing Africa on the global stage through this Mastercard project,” said LeriQ.

Sho Madjozi added,“Collaborating with talented local artists and producers to fuse Mastercard's sonic identity into a fresh Amapiano anthem was both fun and meaningful. The result is a track full of energy, rooted in the vibrant spirit of South Africa.

The Sonic anthems will launch with accompanying music videos and a TikTok dance challenge.

