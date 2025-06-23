403
KGI: 2025 Market Outlook
|
Name
|
Target Price
|
Benefiting from new policies
|
CMB (3968)
|
43.0
|
PAI (2318)
|
57.5
|
Low geopolitical sensitivity
|
CSCI (3311)
|
11.9
|
Tencent (700)
|
507.0
|
China Mobile (941)
|
80.9
|
Actively expanding business overseas
|
Trip (9961)
|
625.3
|
BYD (1211)
|
319.1
Kenny Wen, Head of Investment Strategy at KGI, says: "In light of various external uncertainties, such as the recent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine situation and Trump's threats to significantly increase tariffs, there are potential negative impacts on China's economy. Coupled with insufficient domestic demand, achieving a 5% economic growth rate next year may be challenging. We should closely monitor the Central Economic Work Conference in December and the Two Sessions in March next year, by then to gain more insights on, how would central government's assess economic performance and the timeline for introducing stimulus policies. Regarding the Hong Kong stock market, while the economic and corporate earnings growth prospects in mainland China remain conversative, the Hang Seng Index's attractive valuation and the underweight positions of foreign institutional investors suggest that the market may continue to experience significant fluctuations. Once investor confidence returns and capital flows into the market, the Hang Seng Index could potentially break through the 23,200 level seen in October this year. We recommend focusing on three main themes: (1) benefiting from new policies, (2) low geopolitical sensitivity, and (3) actively expanding business overseas."
Taiwan Market
We are optimistic that Taiwan's stock market in 2025 will continue the bullish trend observed in 2023 and 2024. This optimism is primarily based on the steady global economic expansion and the AI arms race, which is expected to sustain strong momentum in technology stock earnings.
While we remain optimistic about the continuation of the bullish trend in Taiwan's stock market in 2025, the annual gains may not surpass the impressive performances of the past two years. The current AI-driven surge has already resulted in a significant increase of over 90% for the TAIEX, with the forward price-to-earnings ratio reaching as high as 21 times. Compared to previous bull markets driven by technological paradigm shifts, the current gains and valuations are approaching historical peaks. Following a 28% increase in 2023, Taiwan's stock market once reached a maximum gain of nearly 30% so far in 2024.
We expect Taiwan's stock market in 2025 to generally follow a U-shaped trend, with a bullish bias in the first and fourth quarters and potential corrections in the second and third quarters.
James Chu, Chairman at KGI Securities Investment Advisory, says: "Under a scenario where the U.S. economy achieves a soft landing, interest rate cuts are expected to boost risk assets. This, combined with China's economic stimulus measures and the steady trend of artificial intelligence, supports a bullish outlook for Taiwan's stock market in 2025. The tech industry continues to thrive, primarily driven by AI, with Taiwan maintaining its leading position in the global semiconductor sector and a comprehensive AI supply chain, which is expected to drive significant earnings growth in 2025. However, following Taiwan's stock market with a maximum gain of nearly 30% in 2023 and 2024, and with earnings growth projected to slow from 36% in 2024 to 18% in 2025, the potential for sustained index gains may be limited. Instead, the focus may shift to individual stock performance. Domestic investors have effectively countered foreign selling pressure in recent years, providing continued support against downside risks in 2025. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's aggressive economic and trade policies could increase market volatility but also present strategic buying opportunities."
Singapore Market
Looking ahead to 2025, significant changes are anticipated in the global macroeconomic landscape, with the U.S. expected to overhaul key policies related to international trade, foreign affairs, immigration, and more under Trump's administration. Rising tensions among major economies are likely. However, Singapore, with its strategic position as a trade, logistics, and wealth hub, is well-positioned to navigate these shifts. Since the onset of the trade war in 2017, Singapore has leveraged its strengths and geographical advantages to achieve consistent growth. As we move into the coming year, Singapore is poised to face both new challenges and fresh opportunities. Chen Guangzhi, Head of Research at KGI Singapore, says: "We believe Singapore will capture growth opportunities amidst the backdrop of the new round of global trade tensions and ensuing rising geopolitical risks in 2025"
Indonesia Market
We are optimistic about 2025, targeting higher economic growth of 5.5%, which is above the 10-year average of 5.1%. This growth will be driven by increased consumption and investment, a rise in civil servant salaries, infrastructure development in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN), and downstream exports, contingent on robust global commodity prices. Yuganur Wijanarko, Senior Analyst at KGI Indonesia, says: "We maintain a positive outlook for 2025, and despite upcoming challenges, anticipate significant improvements in consumer confidence and domestic demand."
