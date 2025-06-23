Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 25


2025-06-23 04:01:10
Company announcement no. 31 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
23 June 2025
Page 1 of 1

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 25
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 25:


Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 6,905,843 229.2970 1,583,489,270
16 June 2025 49,441 260.3803 12,873,462
17 June 2025 50,000 257.7752 12,888,760
18 June 2025 88,832 256.1210 22,751,741
19 June 2025 101,760 254.5391 25,901,899
20 June 2025 54,462 255.6107 13,921,070
Total accumulated over week 25 344,495 256.4244 88,336,932
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 7,250,338 230.5860 1,671,826,202



With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.868% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Appendix week 25 2025
  • Danske Bank Company announcement_UK

