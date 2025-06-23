Apex Health Leadership Visits Cedars-Sinai To Strengthen Strategic Affiliation With The View Hospital

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A senior delegation from Apex Health, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, recently visited the renowned Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to strengthen a strategic affiliation between Cedars-Sinai and The View Hospital in Qatar.

The View Hospital, which opened in 2022, is the result of an affiliation between Apex Health, and Cedars-Sinai. The hospital provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient programs, with 240 inpatient beds and several specialties and centers of excellence-all equipped with the latest technology.

Apex Health's recent visit to Cedars-Sinai reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to elevate patient-centered care, advance clinical excellence, build a healthcare model that transcends borders and to explore new avenues for global healthcare collaboration. Discussions focused on expanding the existing affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, not only through deeper clinical integration at The View Hospital, but also by exploring opportunities to extend this collaboration across Apex Health's growing network in the Middle East and North Africa.

Joining the visit were key leaders from Apex Health and The View Hospital, including Joseph Hazel, Chief Executive Officer of Apex Health; Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer of The View Hospital; Dr. Zoltan Varga, Chief Medical Officer of Apex Health; and Andy Jaffal, Chief Medical Officer of The View Hospital. Their meetings with Cedars-Sinai's leadership team focused on identifying areas of mutual growth, clinical innovation, and shared learning.

The strategic affiliation withCedars-Sinaiwas designed to position the Doha-based hospital as a regional and national leader in high-quality, patient-centered medical care. The collaboration includes access to Cedars-Sinai's globally recognized clinical protocols and to second opinions via Cedars-Sinai telehealth, a visiting physician program, and participation in joint initiatives forclinical quality, education, training, and research.

“At Apex Health, our partnerships with world-renowned institutions are a pillar of our strategic framework to offer trusted quality healthcare. The affiliation between The View Hospital and Cedars-Sinai reflects this commitment; driving clinical integration, program development, and the alignment of protocols, policies, and procedures with global best practices,” said Joseph Hazel, Chief Executive Officer of Apex Health.“This collaboration enhances the clinical quality and accreditation standards that define The View Hospital as a center of excellence in the region.

During the visit, Apex Health executives toured Cedars-Sinai's clinical departments, met with leadership from medical education, research, and global services, and discussed opportunities to replicate elements of the affiliation model in other Apex Health facilities outside Qatar. With a strong presence-and further expansions underway-the group aims to scale this unique partnership approach to improve care delivery across multiple countries.

Cedars-Sinai, which was named to the Honor Roll for the ninth consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report's“Best Hospitals 2024-25” rankings, brings more than120 years of medical excellence, a network of more than 4,500 physicians and nurses, and over 2,300 biomedical research projects that continue to shape the future of medicine.

“At the heart of our affiliation with Cedars-Sinai is a shared belief in the power of collaboration to transform healthcare,” added Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive OfficerofThe View Hospital.“This partnership is already delivering tangible value to our patients and clinicians-and we're excited to explore what more we can achieve together.”

Cedars-Sinai leaders welcomed the opportunity to deepen the ongoing collaboration with Apex Health and The View Hospital.

“Hosting the Apex Health team was an opportunity to deepen a relationship built on shared values,” said Heitham Hassoun, MD, chief executive of Cedars-Sinai International.“We've seen firsthand the ambition and commitment driving The View Hospital, and this partnership is a way for both sides to learn, grow, and push the boundaries of what's possible in patient care, across borders and beyond expectations.”

The visit marks a new chapter in Apex Health's mission to redefine regional healthcare through global alliances, innovation, and a relentless focus on quality and compassion.

“We have been impressed by what The View Hospital has achieved in setting up a state-of-the-art facility staffed by dedicated healthcare professionals with a wealth of medical expertise,” said Bryan Croft, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Cedars-Sinai.“We look forward to advancing our collaboration with Apex Health and bringing Cedars-Sinai's world-class care to even more patients globally.”

About Apex Health

Your Trusted Healthcare Partner.

Apex Health is dedicated to developing and operating healthcare facilities that deliver exceptional patient care through international standards, world-class medical expertise, and cutting-edge technologies.

We aim to form robust healthcare ecosystems that drive economic prosperity and improve community well-being. By adopting international standards and adhering to the best clinical practices, we ensure the highest quality of medical care,

while our commitment to innovation guarantees we stay at the forefront of medical advancements, providing the best possible care to our patients.

A subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, Apex Health currently manages and develops a substantial healthcare portfolio that includes 9 hospitals operating in 4 countries and 13 projects across 6 countries.

Through strategic public-private partnerships in the region, Apex Health contributes to shaping the future of local health systems. With a vision to be the leading, sustainable, and trusted healthcare partner, Apex Health works with world-class medical partners across its facilities. It applies international standards in healthcare innovations and cutting-edge technology.

Our current affiliations include The View Hospital in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, The Korean Medical Center in affiliation with ASAN Medical Center, JK Medical Group, Limetree Dental, and AHNKANG Hospital.

About The View Hospital in Affiliation with Cedars-Sinai:

The View Hospital in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, is under the aegis of Apex Health, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding. It is a modern healthcare institution that focuses on world-class clinical excellence with a mission to become the hospital of choice, providing the highest, measurable care to its clients. Building on its clinical excellence and international partnership approach with Cedars-Sinai, The View Hospital delivers outstanding clinical expertise through highly experienced multi-disciplinary professional teams and systems.

With 240 single private suites, 10 operating rooms and 23 intensive care beds, The View Hospital provides primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services. Our operating rooms are equipped with the most advanced technology, allowing us to do minimally invasive surgery and imaging during operations.

About Cedars-Sinai

Since its beginning in 1902, Cedars-Sinai has evolved to meet the healthcare needs of one of the most diverse regions in the nation, continually setting new standards in quality and innovation in patient care, research, teaching and community service.

Today, Cedars-Sinai is widely known for its national leadership in transforming healthcare for the benefit of patients.

Cedars-Sinai is one of the largest nonprofit academic medical centers in the U.S. with 886 licensed beds, 2,100 physicians, 3,000 nurses and thousands of other healthcare professionals and staff. Clinical programs range from primary care for preventing, diagnosing and treating common conditions to specialized treatments for rare, complex and advanced illnesses. In addition, Cedars-Sinai serves the community through its Medical Network, which includes the highly rated Cedars-Sinai Medical Group and Cedars-Sinai Health Associates.

Cedars-Sinai has consistently been named one of America's Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, has received the National Research Corporation's Consumer Choice Award 20 years in a row for providing the highest quality medical care in Los Angeles, and has the longest running Magnet designation for nursing excellence in California.