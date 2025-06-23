Transcriptomics Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (20252034)

Transcriptomics Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Is The Market Forecast Looking For The Transcriptomics Industry?

The transcriptomics market size has grown strongly in recent years. It is set to soar from $6.51 billion in 2024 to $7.06 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. This boost in the historic period can be credited to a heightened focus on personalized medicine, a rising prevalence of cancer, the broad adoption of genomics in clinical diagnostics, the expansion of ribonucleic acid sequencing, and the high demand for biomarker discovery.

What Major Growth Drivers Are Projected To Boost The Transcriptomics Market In The Upcoming Years?

This market size is primed to witness a surge in growth in the next few years, expected to increase to $9.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This significant inflow in the forecast period can be associated with the rising adoption of single-cell ribonucleic acid sequencing and the escalating integration of spatial transcriptomics. Moreover, the increasing demand for multiomics approaches, the intensifying focus on early disease detection, and growing awareness of the importance of non-coding ribonucleic acids play vital roles in this expansion.

Which Major Players Are Dominating The Transcriptomics Market?

Major companies operating in this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Takara Bio Inc., 10x Genomics Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Genewiz Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., Singleron Biotechnologies, SCIEX, CD Genomics Inc., Parse Biosciences Inc., Lexogen GmbH, LC Sciences LLC, Arraystar Inc.

What Trending Developments Are Influencing The Transcriptomics Market At Present?

A significant trend currently driving this market is the emerging product development of single-cell spatial panels. These help provide deeper insights into cellular functions and disease mechanisms. Single-cell spatial panels analyse gene expression at the individual cell level while maintaining each cell's position within the tissue. They merge single-cell transcriptomics with spatial data, providing insights into both cellular activity and tissue architecture.

How Is The Transcriptomics Market Segmented?

The segmentation of the transcriptomics market, as indicated in the report, covers categories such as type, technology, application, and end-user. Segments include instruments, consumables, software, and services. The technology section includes Micro Array, real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction, and sequencing technologies. On the other hand, applications comprise diagnostics and disease profiling, drug discovery, and other applications. The market also varies in terms of end-users - academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, among other end-users.

What Does The Future Hold For The Transcriptomics Market In Different Regions?

North America was the largest region in the transcriptomics market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, aims to steal the spotlight as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions taken into consideration in the transcriptomics market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

