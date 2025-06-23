Information Services Market Forecast To 2034 For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Information Services Market ?

The information services market size has seen a steep rise in recent years. From a remarkable $174.02 billion in 2024, it is expected to gain ground and reach a monumental $187.77 billion in 2025. This progression records a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The significant growth throughout this historical period can be attributed to factors such as globalization, changes in the regulatory environment, surge of E-Commerce, mobile revolution, and content explosion.

What Is The Forecasted Growth Of The Information Services Market Size?

In the upcoming years, the information services market is set to continue on its growth trajectory. It is projected to expand to a staggering $245.33 billion in 2029, displaying a steady compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This forecasted growth is primarily driven by the increasing proliferation of remote work and collaboration tools, sustainable information practices, personalized user experiences, and regulatory changes around data privacy and cybersecurity concerns. Significant trends expected to surface in the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence AI, advancements in blockchain technology, the rise of big data and analytics and the increased emphasis on data monetization.

What Triggers The Growth Of Information Services Market?

Rising use of social media is anticipated to fuel the demand for information services during the forecast period. People are increasingly using social platforms to share information and to keep in touch with their families and friends. The amount of time being spent on social networking sites is triggering substantial growth in the internet publishing and broadcasting industry, substantively contributing to the growth of the overall market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Information Services Market?

Major companies operating in the information services market include market titans like Wipro, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation, among others. They are continuously innovating and enhancing products, such as a digital book ordering platform, to improve the user experience and simplify the buying process.

What Are The Emerging Trends In This Market?

The market is becoming increasingly innovative, with key players focusing on technological advancements and new product development to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, a digital book ordering platform has been introduced by several market leaders to enhance user experience and streamline the purchasing process.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The information services market is segmented in several ways:

1 By Type: News Syndicates, Libraries And Archives, All Other Information Services

2 By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3 By End-User: B2B, B2C

Subsegments:

1 By News Syndicates: National News Agencies, International News Agencies, Online News Platforms

2 By Libraries And Archives: Public Libraries, Academic Libraries, Corporate Libraries, Digital Archives

3 By All Other Information Services: Data Services, Research and Analysis Services, market Intelligence Services, Specialized Information Services

Which Regions Participated In The Market Growth?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the information services market. Meanwhile, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report includes an in-depth focus on regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

