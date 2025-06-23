Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC, IAEA Report No Radiation Spike Post Iran Nuclear Attacks

2025-06-23 03:50:24
(MENAFN) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced on Sunday that no unusual radiation levels have been detected within its member countries following recent U.S. military attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In an official release from its Emergency Management Center, the GCC General Secretariat affirmed that all radiation and environmental readings remain safely within technically approved limits. The council emphasized its ongoing collaboration with national authorities to ensure continuous monitoring via established early warning and surveillance frameworks. It promised to provide timely updates as new data is received.

Similarly, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Sunday that there has been no detected increase in radiation beyond the affected sites after strikes on three Iranian nuclear complexes, including the subterranean Fordow facility. The agency pledged to maintain its assessment of the situation as additional information becomes available.

These announcements come in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Saturday declaration that American forces conducted attacks on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear installations in Iran.

These U.S. actions followed a series of Israeli military operations that began on June 13, targeting Iranian nuclear and military locations. Iranian state media reported that the Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of multiple senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks against Israel. According to Iran's Health Ministry, over 400 individuals have died and more than 3,500 have been wounded inside Iran as of Saturday. Israeli officials reported 24 fatalities amid the escalating conflict.

