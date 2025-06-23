FM Sybiha Travels To Brussels For EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
“The minister will inform his European colleagues about the current situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's priority defense needs, among which the main one is strengthening air defense capabilities, and the need for strong sanctions that must be adopted to increase pressure on the aggressor,” the statement said.
It is noted that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will pay special attention to the importance of further steps towards Ukraine's accession to the EU.Read also: Sybiha , Lammy align positions ahead of NATO summit in Hagu
“Andrii Sybiha will also hold a series of separate bilateral talks with Ukraine's European partners and meet with expert circles,” the Foreign Ministry added.
As reported by Ukrinform, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain, Andrii Sybiha and David Lammy, discussed the current situation on the battlefield and agreed on positions ahead of important international events, in particular the NATO summit in The Hague
