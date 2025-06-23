Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today's market analysis on behalf of Daniel Wesonga, Senior Sales Manager at Pepperstone


2025-06-23 03:46:31
23rd June 2025


Nigerian equities closed the week firmer, with the NGX All Share Index rising 0.24% on Friday to 118,138.22 points. Gains were broad-based, with commercial services up 6.6%, transportation advancing 1.91%, and producer manufacturing rising 1.34%. Market breadth remained positive, although non-energy minerals, energy minerals and retail trade declined 0.6%, 0.19% and 0.01%, respectively. However, domestic equities could remain sensitive to volatility induced by geopolitical developments, and further escalation in the Middle East could weigh on risk appetite.

In this regard, global crude prices rose following the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. As an oil-dependent economy, Nigeria could benefit from higher export revenues, supporting sentiment across the equity market. While advancing oil prices offer near-term support to equities through improved fiscal revenues and external position, inflationary pressures stemming from higher domestic energy costs remain a risk.

Investors could monitor developments in the Middle East and their impact on global markets. Additionally, the local market may react to tomorr’w’s GDP growth data.



