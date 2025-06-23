Farrah Mechael Returns With Bold, Cinematic Pop Single 'I Don't'

Official single cover for "I Don't" by Farrah Mechael, a bold and empowering track released under AngelSound Records, a division of Scorpio Productions LLC.

First release from Scorpio Productions' upcoming multi-project rollout by Farrah Mechael drops June 21st

- Tamara MechaelLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chart-topping recording artist Farrah Mechael kicks off summer 2025 and marks a bold return to the spotlight with her first release of the summer“I Don't”- the first track from a wave of upcoming releases by Scorpio Productions LLC and AngelSound Records .Written by her sister/longtime creative partner Tamara Mechael and produced by Argon Volt, the track showcases Farrah's signature ethereal vocal layers floating over a moody, emotional beat. From the opening line,“I don't feel alive anymore,” to the guttural chants of“You lied,” to the devastating and poetic imagery of“Rip me up with red stained glass,”“I Don't” blends heartbreak with clarity. Farrah's vocal delivery and genre blurring sound evoke lyrical drama, pure confidence, and raw edge.The song pulls from Farrah and Tamara's global music journey, one that has included songwriting collaborations with top producers, charting internationally on iTunes in Greece, Bahrain, and Italy, and U.S. tour stops at the Gramercy Theatre, the Roxy, and House of Blues. Farrah has opened for Chris Brown, Big Sean, and Tory Lanez at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena, and performed at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango as an opening act for Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Marshmello alongside acts including Sabrina Carpenter and Jack & Jack. Somewhere along the way, Farrah and Tamara both found time to take online classes and graduate with honors from Purdue University Global with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Business Administration and Information Technology with a concentration in Global Marketing Management.In 2022, Farrah's single“Burning” hit #1 on New Music Weekly's independent charts and #21 on the Top 40 Charts, nestled right between Beyonce and Lady Gaga.As co-founders of Scorpio Productions LLC, the team also runs AngelSound Records and Zamara Amaris Music Publishing, which have facilitated publishing deals with Universal Music Publishing Group for top songwriters. The family-led creative empire is also behind the upcoming reality series“Knot Normal,” documenting their rise in real time.“I Don't” is just the beginning. A slate of new music from Farrah Mechael is dropping single-by-single starting June 21, 2025, backed by over a decade of groundwork, real stories, and next-level production.“I Don't” is now available on all major streaming platforms.Listen on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, Anghami, YouTube Music, and more.About Farrah Mechael & Scorpio ProductionsFarrah Mechael is a charting recording artist with a God-given voice and fearless performance style. Her music brings a classical, operatic, moody, and often Middle Eastern flair to pop music. She comes alive on stage and truly transforms into who she is. Scorpio Productions LLC, run by Farrah and her family, combines industry experience with artistic independence to push boundaries across music, media, and publishing.For press inquiries, interviews, or performance requests:Contact: ...Socials: &Website: &

