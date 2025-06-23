Telangana To Unveil New Sports Policy Soon
The policy is likely to come up for discussion in the state Cabinet meeting scheduled later in the day.
Special Chief Secretary to the government, Jayesh Ranjan, revealed this while addressing Olympic Day celebrations at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already asked officials to set the goals in the sports policy, eying the 2036 Olympic Games.
Jayesh Ranjan stated that several countries were showing their excellence in the Olympics. He underlined the need for producing athletes who can compete in the Olympics.
Telangana Sports Authority chairman Shivsena Reddy said the proposed sports policy would provide incentives to sportspersons. Alleging that injustice was done to many under the previous government, he gave an assurance that the present government will do justice to them.
He said the sportspeople who won medals in different events will be provided with jobs.
Sports Minister Vakati Srihari, Telangana government advisor (sports) and Telangana Olympics Association president Jithender Reddy and others were present.
The state government has already announced that it will establish Young India Physical Education and Sports University in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model on the lines of Young India Skill University.
The Chief Minister has directed officials to constitute a Special Board and appoint a chairman by delegating powers to him to run the Sports University as an autonomous institution.
The proposed university will offer 14 sports training programmes in cricket, hockey, football, basketball, swimming, tennis, badminton, shooting, boxing, wrestling, table tennis, athletics, gymnastics, and aquatics.
The Sports University will start operations in the Gachibowli Sports Stadium. Since the stadium is spread over 70 acres and ready-made facilities for various sports training were already provided, the Chief Minister suggested that the facilities should be upgraded in a sophisticated manner to meet future needs.
Students from 14 places in the state reached the LB Stadium for the Olympic Day celebrations. Para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paralympics, participated in the celebrations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment