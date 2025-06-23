Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why Her In-Laws Are 'Best In The World'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) As they complete one year of marital bliss on Monday, actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is married to Zaheer Iqbal, said that her in-laws are best in the world and revealed the reason why.

Sonakshi took to her stories section on Instagram, where she shared a picture of her anniversary celebration at home. The picture featured Zaheer sitting in between pink, silver and white balloons which said“We Love You”.

Revealing the reason, Sonakshi captioned the post:“Best in laws in the world. First, give me this guy... Then sooo much love.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office hit 'Dabangg', Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan's home production 'Notebook'. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot.

On the acting front, Sonakshi has“Nikita Roy”. It was in May, when the makers announced that the film, which is directed by Sonakshi's brother Kussh Sinha, will be released in the cinema halls on June 27.

Initially, "Nikita Roy" was slated to debut in theatres on May 30. However, the reason for delaying the release has not been unveiled by the makers.

Produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film, along with Kratos Entertainment, and Nikita Pai Films, the much-anticipated drama also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in prominent roles along with others.

She is all set to make her Tollywood debut with another project,“Jatadhara."

Tagged to be a supernatural fantasy thriller, the drama has been made under the direction of Venkat Kalyan. With Sudheer Babu in the lead, the cast also includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in important roles.